Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Meritor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meritor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $24.78 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Meritor news, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $739,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.