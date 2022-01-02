Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $477,000 in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $854.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

