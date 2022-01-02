Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.11 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.