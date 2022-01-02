Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.11 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.