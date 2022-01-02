Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of INDB opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.