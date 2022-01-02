Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 31,325 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 630.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 18.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

