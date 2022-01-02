Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $26,901,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,406,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,474,000 after purchasing an additional 361,313 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in NetEase by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

