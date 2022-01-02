John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) Holdings Raised by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.