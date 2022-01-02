JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $108,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPM stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

