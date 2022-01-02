JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2,188.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.