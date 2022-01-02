JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 54.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,302 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

