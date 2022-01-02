Kemacoin Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a market cap of $20,774.03 and approximately $31.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031775 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

