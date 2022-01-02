KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,392,000 after purchasing an additional 402,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,999,000 after purchasing an additional 889,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

