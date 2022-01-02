Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is focused on undertaking relevant pricing actions to counter inflation. Kimberly-Clark has been committed toward its three key strategic growth pillars. These include focus on improving its core business in the developed markets; speed up growth of Personal Care segment in developing and emerging markets; and enhance digital and e-commerce capacities. Also, its 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been generating savings. However, the company is seeing rising input costs for a while now. The trend prevailed in the third quarter of 2021, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Management slashed its 2021 view, wherein it expects key input costs to escalate $1,400-$1,500 million.”

KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.21.

NYSE KMB opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.03.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

