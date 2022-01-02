KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.18 Million

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 27,521.7% higher against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $82.18 million and approximately $22,310.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00044288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005340 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.