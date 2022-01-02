Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

KIM stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

