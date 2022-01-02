Klimatas (KTS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $5,464.88 and approximately $17.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.