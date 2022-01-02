KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) were down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 5,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 43,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $969,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter.

