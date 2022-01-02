Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) were down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 4,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 237,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $765.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $534,961. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.