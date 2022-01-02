Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $73.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHNGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 1,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,079. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

