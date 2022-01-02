Kylin Market Cap Tops $24.77 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Kylin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Kylin has a market capitalization of $24.77 million and approximately $313,020.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

