Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

NYSE LH opened at $314.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.46 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

