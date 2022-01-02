Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.58 Million

Brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce sales of $64.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $64.06 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $61.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $256.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $257.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $330.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $336.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LBAI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. 88,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,077. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

