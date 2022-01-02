Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $80.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.