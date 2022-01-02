Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.25.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.13. 427,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,119. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 4.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

