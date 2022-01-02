LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

LZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $147.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $500,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,850.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,591,000 after purchasing an additional 731,483 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $121,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

