Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

LDOS stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.