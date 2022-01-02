Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.