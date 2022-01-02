LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $122.60 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.