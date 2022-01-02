Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,050,000 after buying an additional 75,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after buying an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.