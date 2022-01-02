Lincoln National Corp Acquires 39 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $649.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $658.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

