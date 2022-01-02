Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.429 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

