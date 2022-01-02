Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $68.86.

