Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $223.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $189.61 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

