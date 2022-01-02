Lincoln National Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,361,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $118.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.77. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.