Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWL. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $79.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

