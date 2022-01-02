Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.