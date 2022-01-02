Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $109.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 295.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.15. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

