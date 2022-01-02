Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $82,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,019.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,348.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,351.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,562.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 848.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,018.73 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

