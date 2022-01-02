Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 18 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $657.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $650.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.18. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

