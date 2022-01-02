Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,332 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

