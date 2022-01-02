Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 116,410 shares of company stock worth $737,718. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.74. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

