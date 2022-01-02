Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $410.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $410.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,185. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

