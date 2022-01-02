LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in LKQ were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in LKQ by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $60.03 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

