LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Critical Analysis

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LM Funding America alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LM Funding America and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.14%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Risk & Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America 917.50% -25.86% -25.08% MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.26 million 49.39 -$4.04 million N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LM Funding America beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.