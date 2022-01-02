Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 100,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 74,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.34.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Logiq had a negative net margin of 71.36% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logiq, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

