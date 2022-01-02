Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 30.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Logitech International stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

