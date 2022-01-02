Lossless Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $38.90 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.39 or 0.08005150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,213.28 or 0.99686353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007388 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

