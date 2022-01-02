LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 186,284 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $5,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after buying an additional 133,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 42,587.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 112,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.98. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

