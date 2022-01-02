LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 562,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 138,235 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 39.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

