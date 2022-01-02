LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

